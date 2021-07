Coronavirus NY: Javits Center, 2 other mass vaccination sites to close on July 9

EMBED >More News Videos With the new more contagious delta variant of the COVID-19 virus spreading, communities with low vaccination rates are trying to get creative to get more shots into people's arms.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Javits Center and two other mass vaccination sites in New York are set to close this week.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that three mass vaccination sites will close on Friday, July 9, as part of an ongoing downscaling that will allow the state to focus on local vaccination efforts."As we continue our mission to make the vaccine accessible in every community and to focus our efforts on the areas with lower vaccination rates, we are proceeding with the downscaling of mass vaccination sites so that we can shift resources to where they are needed the most," Cuomo said.As a result, mass vaccination sites at the Javits Center, Suffolk County Community College - Brentwood and SUNY Ulster will all close at the end of the week.Officials say over the course of weeks and months, a number of additional sites will demobilize based on demand and proximity to other vaccination sites.The transition is part of the state's plan to focus resources in areas where the vaccination rate is lower than the statewide average.Last month, Cuomo announced a series of pop-up vaccination sites would open in areas with lower vaccination rates, building on the New York's commitment to make the vaccine accessible in all communities across the state.New Yorkers are encouraged to continue to utilize the Am I Eligible tool to make appointments and check on the availability of vaccine at state-run mass vaccination sites. All open sites continue to offer walk-in vaccinations for all eligible individuals.