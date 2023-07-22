There are countless closed roads in Harriman State Park - the problem is, just because they look okay, doesn't mean they are safe.

President Biden approves disaster declaration for New York following destructive storms, flooding

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- A disaster declaration is now officially approved for the State of New York after the destructive storms that moved through almost two weeks ago.

President Biden made it official and ordered Federal assistance to help with the cleanup.

State officials estimate there was $50 million worth of damage from the storms on July 9 and 10.

One person was killed when she was swept away in rushing floodwaters.

