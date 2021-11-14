coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: Mass vaccination sites now offering shots to children

Coronavirus Update for New York
NY mass vaccination sites now offering shots to children

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Ten of New York's mass coronavirus vaccination sites are ready to give shots to children ages 5 to 11 who recently became eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday.

More than 50,000 children in the state already have received their first dose of the vaccine, which has been available at doctors' offices, pharmacies and other locations. Federal officials gave final approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for kids on Nov. 2.

"Parents have been waiting for the ability to protect their young children from COVID-19, and we are doing everything we can to make that possible," Hochul said in a statement.

Appointments for vaccinations for children can be made on the state's website.

The mass vaccination sites offering the shots to children 5 to 11 include The Great New York State Fair in Syracuse; SUNY Old Westbury, Clark Athletic Center, in Glen Head; Crossgates Mall in Albany; Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens; Rochester Educational Opportunity Center in Rochester; Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn; Bay Eden Senior Center in the Bronx; New York National Guard Armory in Yonkers; SUNY Stony Brook; and The University at Buffalo.

"The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic once and for all," Hochul said.

