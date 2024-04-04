Woman killed in Armonk after tree falls on car during storm

A woman was killed while driving by a falling tree in Armonk. Video provided by News 12 Westchester.

ARMONK, New York (WABC) -- A woman was killed when a tree fell on her car in Armonk during wild storms on Wednesday evening.

Police say a tree fell onto a car that was traveling northbound on Route 128 between School street and Leisure Farm Drive around 5:30 p.m.

The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle at the time, was fatally injured.

There are reports of at least four other storm-related deaths throughout the country as storms moved across the U.S., including one in Kentucky, one in Oklahoma and two in Pennsylvania.

Few other details were released.

