Woman killed in Armonk after tree falls on car during storm

ARMONK, New York (WABC) -- A woman was killed when a tree fell on her car in Armonk during wild storms on Wednesday evening.
Police say a tree fell onto a car that was traveling northbound on Route 128 between School street and Leisure Farm Drive around 5:30 p.m.
The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle at the time, was fatally injured.
There are reports of at least four other storm-related deaths throughout the country as storms moved across the U.S., including one in Kentucky, one in Oklahoma and two in Pennsylvania.
Few other details were released.
