West Indian Day Parade set for return to full celebration following 2 years of COVID-19 changes

The West Indian Day Parade will be back in full force Monday after the event was displaced the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 100,000 participants and 1.5 million in-person spectators are expected.

Despite no organized J'Ouvert, the early morning celebration which typically kicks off the festivities, in 2021 and a mostly virtual West Indian Day Parade with a scaled down in person component, some revelers could not contain their Caribbean pride to their homes and turned out anyway.

But this year festivities are expected to flood Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn's Crown Heights as usual.

And that means the NYPD will also be out in full force to engage the community in the revelry, but also to be ready to stem any incidents of violence that stubbornly seem to crop up in the yearly event.

