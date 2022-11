1 firefighter injured in apartment fire in Morris Heights, the Bronx

One of over one hundred firefighters was left with injuries after they battled an apartment fire Tuesday morning in the Bronx.

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (WABC) -- A second-alarm fire is burning in a seventh-floor apartment in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx Tuesday morning.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

