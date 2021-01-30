11 firefighters injured after apartment fire in Morningside Heights

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire broke out inside a six-floor apartment building in Manhattan Saturday that injured 11 firefighters.

The incident happened on West 115th Street in Morningside Heights at around 7:30 a.m.

Fire departments from 33 units were called to the scene to put out the flames.

The FDNY says the injured firefighters were taken to area hospitals and all are expected to be okay.

There were no civilian injuries.

The Red Cross is currently assisting three families displaced.

