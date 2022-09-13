Fire damages row of homes in Brooklyn; no injuries reported

A row of homes in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn were damaged after a fire broke out inside one of the buildings on Tuesday.

Officials say the fire started at 1100 Halsey Avenue in Bushwick around 2:40 p.m.

The fire quickly spread to the rest of the buildings and reached four alarms.

Over 30 units and nearly 140 firefighters responded to the scene to fight the fire.

The blaze has since been placed under control, but operations are ongoing.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported so far.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

