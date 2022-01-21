CDC says omicron in NYC wastewater before reported in South Africa

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11492574" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has more on the deadly police shooting in the Bronx.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It appears we are turning a corner here in the northeast when it comes to COVID, but it is likely because we were some of the first to be exposed to the omicron variant.There is now evidence that suggests omicron was in this country before the world knew it even existed.The CDC found traces of the variant in New York City's wastewater on November 21.That is a day before the new variant was announced by South African scientists and 10 days before the first U.S. case was reported.Infections in New York City have dropped 46% in the last week, but the city still has the nation's highest death rate. That's because deaths and hospitalizations always lag behind cases.With numbers headed in the right direction, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is optimistic about what this could mean for kids.He says students in the Garden State may soon be able to remove their masks, maybe even before the end of the school year.But when it comes to masking in schools in New York, you have some districts on Long Island that are not enforcing mask requirements.Governor Kathy Hochul was asked about the non-compliance.She called the situation "frustrating" and said the state education department is weighing their options and will be in communication with those districts.