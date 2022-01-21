coronavirus new york city

CDC says omicron in NYC wastewater before reported in South Africa

Coronavirus update for NYC
By
EMBED <>More Videos

CDC says omicron was in NYC before it was reported in South Africa

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It appears we are turning a corner here in the northeast when it comes to COVID, but it is likely because we were some of the first to be exposed to the omicron variant.

There is now evidence that suggests omicron was in this country before the world knew it even existed.


The CDC found traces of the variant in New York City's wastewater on November 21.

That is a day before the new variant was announced by South African scientists and 10 days before the first U.S. case was reported.

Infections in New York City have dropped 46% in the last week, but the city still has the nation's highest death rate. That's because deaths and hospitalizations always lag behind cases.

With numbers headed in the right direction, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is optimistic about what this could mean for kids.

He says students in the Garden State may soon be able to remove their masks, maybe even before the end of the school year.

But when it comes to masking in schools in New York, you have some districts on Long Island that are not enforcing mask requirements.



Governor Kathy Hochul was asked about the non-compliance.

She called the situation "frustrating" and said the state education department is weighing their options and will be in communication with those districts.

ALSO READ | Burglary suspect dies after police shooting in Bronx
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has more on the deadly police shooting in the Bronx.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalomicron variantreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospital
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: NIH says only 1 monoclonal antibody treatment effective
7 On Your Side: Tips for ordering your at-home COVID tests safely
Submit your COVID questions here
COVID Updates: 75% of NYC employers say omicron delayed return to work
TOP STORIES
Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74
x
Watch NatGeo documentary 'The First Wave' free for 48 hours
AccuWeather: Frigid Friday
18-year-old taking groceries to grandma killed by stray bullet in NJ
10-year-old child struck by vehicle in Queens; Driver in custody
FDNY, NYPD perform water rescue saving two children from frozen pond
Show More
Teachers union says LI district not enforcing mask mandate
Man shot in leg during robbery in Brooklyn
Long Island high schooler bowls perfect game 2 weeks after 299
American Airlines flight turned around over maskless passenger
Adele postpones Vegas residency due to COVID among crew
More TOP STORIES News