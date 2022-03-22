New York officials push for vaccinations, treatments as COVID cases rise thanks to subvariant

That's because of a subvariant of omicron called BA.2, which New York State officials say now makes up 42% of all new cases and that number is growing.
In the last week, there's been a 30% increase in cases, but that should not be reason to panic.
We're talking about 11 cases per 100,000 up from eight per 100,000.
To put it in perspective, a few months ago it was more than 400 per 100,000.
Now, the state is reminding people to not only get vaccinated and boosted but to take advantage of new anti-viral treatments if you do get sick.
They are options we didn't have two years ago.
"They know what to expect I think now, kids are sick, they should stay home, they alert their parents ahead of time," said Corinne Baez, a grandparent. "No, I'm not concerned like the way it was in the beginning."
"We want everyone to take advantage of the treatment window which is five days from the inset of symptoms," said Dr. Mary Bassett, New York State Health Commissioner.
There's also a major push to get more children vaccinated.
Just 35% of 5-to-11-year-olds are fully vaccinated in New York.
That's why the city is adding mobile vaccine vans outside some schools.
ALSO READ: BA-2 subvariant of Omicron COVID-19 strand makes up 1/3 of new cases
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a COVID Question