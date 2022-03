New York officials push for vaccinations, treatments as COVID cases rise thanks to subvariant

EMBED >More News Videos About one-third of new COVID-19 cases are the new BA-2 subvariant which has been described as more transmissible

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Health officials are warning just because the number of COVID cases is low does not mean the pandemic is over.That's because of a subvariant of omicron called BA.2 , which New York State officials say now makes up 42% of all new cases and that number is growing.In the last week, there's been a 30% increase in cases, but that should not be reason to panic.We're talking about 11 cases per 100,000 up from eight per 100,000.To put it in perspective, a few months ago it was more than 400 per 100,000.Now, the state is reminding people to not only get vaccinated and boosted but to take advantage of new anti-viral treatments if you do get sick.They are options we didn't have two years ago."They know what to expect I think now, kids are sick, they should stay home, they alert their parents ahead of time," said Corinne Baez, a grandparent. "No, I'm not concerned like the way it was in the beginning.""We want everyone to take advantage of the treatment window which is five days from the inset of symptoms," said Dr. Mary Bassett, New York State Health Commissioner.There's also a major push to get more children vaccinated.Just 35% of 5-to-11-year-olds are fully vaccinated in New York.That's why the city is adding mobile vaccine vans outside some schools.