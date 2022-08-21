2 NYPD officers on modify duty for possibly chasing stolen ATV that crashed into tractor trailer

Michelle Charlesworth reports it happened at Jackson Avenue and Queens Plaza South at around 1:45 a.m. Friday.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers are now on modified duty for possibly chasing a stolen ATV that crashed into an 18-wheeler, killing two people.

The crash happened early Friday morning near Jackson Avenue and Queens Plaza South in Long Island City.

Police say two men riding an ATV were heading in the wrong direction before hitting the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

