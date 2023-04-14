Armed suspect shot by NYPD at Bronx subway station in 3rd police-involved shooting of the day

KINGSBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man carrying a weapon was shot by police at a subway station in the Bronx on Thursday night.

The shooting happened at the West 231st Street subway station in the Kingsbridge section.

Police responded to a call of a person with a firearm at the location.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a firearm.

The suspect gave chase and ended up on the roadbed, where he then raised his gun towards officers, according to officials.

The officers then fired at least once, striking the suspect in the hand. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be ok.

The officers were not injured in the incident.

One firearm was recovered at the scene.

One train service between Van Cortlandt Park-242 St. and 215 St. has been suspended. Northbound 1 trains will end at 145th St. or 215 St.

The incident marked the third police-involved shooting in New York City on Thursday.

The first happened in Brooklyn where officers responded to a possible burglary. They say a man pointed a gun at them. Officers then opened fire and killed the 78-year-old man.

The second happened in Jamaica, Queens, where officers shot a knife-wielding suspect who stabbed a church security guard. The suspect is in stable condition.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.