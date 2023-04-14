Derick Waller reports it was the third police-involved shooting in one day.

Armed suspect shot by NYPD at Bronx subway station in 3rd police-involved shooting of the day

KINGSBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man allegedly threatening officers with a gun was shot by police at a subway station in the Bronx.

The shooting happened on the platform at the West 231st Street subway station in the Kingsbridge section around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Police responded to a call of a person acting erratically and waving a gun at a crowd of people which included children at 238th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they walked up the stairs of the elevated platform and were met by multiple witnesses who pointed out the suspect. Officers approached the man and ordered him to drop his weapon.

The suspect refused and began walking southbound along the catwalk parallel to the train track. As he approached 231st Street, officers on both ends of the platform began to close in on the suspect.

In cell phone video, you can see the man in a hoodie in the darkness walking toward police on the elevated subway platform.

Chris Ferguson who manages a KFC under the tracks rushed outside with his cell phone.

"They were yelling for him to drop the gun multiple times," he said.

NYPD officials say the suspect pointed his weapon at officers multiple times.

"He raised it once, then he dropped it, then he raised it again. That's when they shot him," Ferguson said.

One of the officers fired one round, striking the suspect once in the left hand, causing him to drop his gun.

Police then aided the suspect who was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition. No officers were injured in the incident.

One firearm, a Daisy powerline air pistol designed to shoot BBs, was recovered at the scene.

The incident marked the third police-involved shooting in New York City on Thursday.

The first happened in Brooklyn where officers responded to a possible burglary. They say a man pointed a gun at them. Officers then opened fire and killed the 78-year-old man.

The second happened in Jamaica, Queens, where officers shot a knife-wielding suspect who stabbed a church security guard. The suspect is in stable condition.

The investigations into all three shootings is ongoing.

