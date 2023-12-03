Man charged with stabbing his mother to death in Brooklyn

FORT HAMILTON, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police charged a man with murder for the stabbing death of his mother.
Police found the body of Inna Deshkovich, 52, inside a house on 93rd Street in Fort Hamilton on Friday night.
Officers responded to the home for reports of an assault. When they got there, they found the woman with several stab wounds to her neck.
Police charged her 30-year-old son, Vladislav, on Saturday afternoon.
