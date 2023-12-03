Eyewitness News has the latest on the deadly stabbing.

Man charged with stabbing his mother to death in Brooklyn

FORT HAMILTON, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police charged a man with murder for the stabbing death of his mother.

Police found the body of Inna Deshkovich, 52, inside a house on 93rd Street in Fort Hamilton on Friday night.

Officers responded to the home for reports of an assault. When they got there, they found the woman with several stab wounds to her neck.

Police charged her 30-year-old son, Vladislav, on Saturday afternoon.

ALSO READ | MTA releases new details of congestion pricing plan

N.J. Burkett has the details on the MTA's congestion pricing plan.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.