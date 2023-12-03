WATCH LIVE

Man charged with stabbing his mother to death in Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, December 3, 2023 3:42AM
Woman found stabbed to death inside Brooklyn home
Eyewitness News has the latest on the deadly stabbing.

FORT HAMILTON, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police charged a man with murder for the stabbing death of his mother.

Police found the body of Inna Deshkovich, 52, inside a house on 93rd Street in Fort Hamilton on Friday night.

Officers responded to the home for reports of an assault. When they got there, they found the woman with several stab wounds to her neck.

Police charged her 30-year-old son, Vladislav, on Saturday afternoon.

