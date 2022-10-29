Man throws wrench at door, breaking glass at Cardinal Dolan's residence

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- Vandalism to Cardinal Dolan's residence is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Police say someone threw a wrench at a door, breaking a glass panel at the residence attached to St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Cardinal Dolan was not home at the time of the incident. Maintenance workers covered the door with a board.

The suspect fled northbound on Madison Avenue.

