Man throws wrench at door, breaking glass at Cardinal Dolan's residence

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- Vandalism to Cardinal Dolan's residence is being investigated as a possible hate crime.
Police say someone threw a wrench at a door, breaking a glass panel at the residence attached to St. Patrick's Cathedral.
Cardinal Dolan was not home at the time of the incident. Maintenance workers covered the door with a board.
The suspect fled northbound on Madison Avenue.
