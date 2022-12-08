Community wants answers 1 month after innocent bystander shot outside Brooklyn home

A victim's family and community came together Wednesday night, hoping to end gun violence a month after his death outside his home in Brooklyn. CeFaan Kim has the story.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A victim's family and community came together Wednesday night, hoping to put an end to gun violence one month after he was shot to death outside his home in Brooklyn.

The Arnold family has been searching for justice ever since the death of 35-year-old Julian Arnold.

The shooting happened on November 7 outside the family's home located at 483 Ridgewood Avenue in Brooklyn.

"I just can't do it anymore. I'm tired. I haven't been to work. I have other children, and grandchildren. My house is empty. My kids are not there, it's just my husband and I," the victim's mother Elizabeth Arnold said. "I'm afraid. I don't know who done this. We afraid to go home. We don't sleep there. We don't eat there."

Cops are desperately hoping for a lead to find the killer, as Julian's mother searches for answers herself.

Her son Julian Arnold was 35 years old, but he had the spirit of an innocent child. He was known in his neighborhood for a limitless ability to love.

"My son was autistic and on the spectrum, mentally challenged, and he was such an Angel," Elizabeth Arnold said.

Julian Arnold was in the backyard taking out the trash when gunfire erupted outside.

The bullets missed the man they were intended to hit and instead struck Julian.

He stumbled into his home and as he opened the front door, a bullet pierced through their living room. Bullets shattered their windows.

Once inside, he collapsed. He was shot in his back.

"The last thing he said when he was shot, he came in and he laid on the floor and he called my name," Elizabeth Arnold said. "He said 'mom.' He called me again 'mom,' and I said Julian I'm right here hold on. His eyes rolled back and he left."

"I miss him in the morning when I get up thinking he's coming out of his room to say 'hey what's up," Julian's father Bishop Freddie Arnold said.

Now there is a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

"An angel living on earth and it was time for him to go home. Do I miss him? Yes I miss him dearly," Elizabeth Arnold said.

