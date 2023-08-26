Man shot and killed following dispute over car crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A car crash in the Bronx spiraled into a fatal shooting that has now left police in search of a gunman.
Police responded to a 911 call at around 10 p.m. on Friday and found a man shot on the Cross Bronx Expressway.
The 40-year-old victim was found near the scene of a vehicle collision on the southbound section of the expressway.
Police say the man had been involved in a non-injurious car accident at the location when occupant of the second vehicle involved fled on foot, before returning a short time later in a grey Toyota Rav4 with another male.
According to police, a dispute ensued before escalating into a shooting that left the 40-year-old shot.
The man was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Toyota fled the scene and was later recovered unoccupied in a nearby location.
So far, no arrests have been made.
