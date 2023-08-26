Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Bronx that occured following car crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway Friday night.

Man shot and killed following dispute over car crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A car crash in the Bronx spiraled into a fatal shooting that has now left police in search of a gunman.

Police responded to a 911 call at around 10 p.m. on Friday and found a man shot on the Cross Bronx Expressway.

The 40-year-old victim was found near the scene of a vehicle collision on the southbound section of the expressway.

Police say the man had been involved in a non-injurious car accident at the location when occupant of the second vehicle involved fled on foot, before returning a short time later in a grey Toyota Rav4 with another male.

According to police, a dispute ensued before escalating into a shooting that left the 40-year-old shot.

The man was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Toyota fled the scene and was later recovered unoccupied in a nearby location.

So far, no arrests have been made.

