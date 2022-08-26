Teenage boy charged in murder of NYCHA worker in the Bronx

Investigators say the boy was on a motorized scooter when he opened fire. Shirleen Allicot reports.

LONGWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a NYCHA worker in the Bronx.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 49-year-old Nelson Mattocks.

Investigators say two young men on a motorized scooter shot and killed Mattocks near a playground on East 156th Street one week ago.

Mattocks was not working at the time.

Police say he was not the intended target of the shooters.

Investigators say the shooting was gang-related.

ALSO READ | Car slams into condo building on Long Island

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.