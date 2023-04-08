Extra Time: Arrest made in shooting of rookie cop; suspect wanted in Brooklyn homicide

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have more on the arrest of a man who allegedly shot a police officer in Queens earlier this week.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have more on the arrest of a man who allegedly shot a police officer in Queens earlier this week.

Devin Spraggins, 22, was arrested Thursday night in the Bronx and appeared in court on Friday.

He now faces a slew of charges including attempted murder.

Here are the other major headlines from Friday's show:

Man wanted in brutal homicide in Brooklyn

The NYPD has released images of a man they want to talk to in connection to a murder in Brooklyn. Police say the man seen in the images is 45-year-old Phillip Meyer. He's wanted in the beating death of 55-year-old John Sarquiz in the Dyker Heights section. Police say Meyers is a career criminal who has been arrested 17 times, including once for murder. He is considered dangerous.

Attacks in Israel, West Bank kill 3 in worsening violence

Israeli authorities said an Italian tourist was killed and five other Italian and British citizens were wounded when a car rammed into a group of tourists in Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial hub. In a separate incident, two British-Israeli women were shot to death near a settlement in the occupied West Bank.

7 Sports+

Eyewitness News sports reporter Sam Ryan was live from Citi Field, where the New York Mets won their home opener on Friday against the Miami Marlins. She has more on that game, plus a preview of the road to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for all three of our local teams.

Speaking of playoffs, Sam takes a look at the Brooklyn Nets Friday night match up against the Orlando Magic. A win tonight would send the Nets to playoffs along with the Knicks.

