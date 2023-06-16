Pride flag ripped from home in Queens, Stonewall flags vandalized

Derick Waller has more on recent instances of Pride flag vandalism in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There is new video of another hate-filled crime in New York City involving Pride flags.

Two people were caught on camera ripping a Pride flag from a home on 190th Street in Fresh Meadows, Queens around 7:23 p.m. on Tuesday.

The people then fled the scene on foot, in possession of the flag, southbound on 190th Street.

They had ripped the flag down so aggressively that they damaged a fixture in the process.

The people being sought are believed to be young men, approximately in their late teens, with light complexions and thin builds.

The crime happened as we celebrate Pride Month.

Meantime, more Pride flags were discovered broken and torn down outside the historic Stonewall National Monument at Christopher Park in Greenwich Village Thursday morning.

About ten flags were discovered damaged at the site on Christopher Street.

Images from the scene showed only transgender Pride flags, which contain five horizontal stripes of three colors - light blue, light pink and white - appear to have been targeted.

The 6-color rainbow Pride flags were untouched.

The incident comes less than a week after a similar but unrelated case of vandalism at the same location.

"I'm not afraid, but I'm very disappointed in them," said Eric Ao, who was visiting the site Thursday morning. "I'm not afraid. I've been attacked, I've had both racist and homophobic epithets literally yelled at me, so I'm not afraid."

Police released surveillance video showing the suspects who damaged a different set of Pride flags in that earlier incident, which happened Saturday night.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

The creator of the Pride flags installation told Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Carlo that he started this display shortly after the area was designated the Stonewall National Monument in 2016.

He said this is not the first time the installation has been vandalized, but this recent incident is the most serious since its unveiling.

He's calling on the NYPD to install more surveillance cameras in the area.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

