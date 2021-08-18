Video shows man ripping Pride flag off Queens home, stomping on it

It happened on Tuesday, August 3 at 5:40 p.m. on 190th Street in Fresh Meadows.
In the surveillance video, the man tears the flag off of the home and stomps on it before taking off on a scooter.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | NYC vaccine mandate: What you need to visit restaurants, gyms, venues
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube