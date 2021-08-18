Video shows man ripping Pride flag off Queens home, stomping on it

By Eyewitness News
Search for man who tore Pride flag off home, stomped on it

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (WABC) -- New video shows a person wanted for damaging a Pride flag displayed outside a house in Queens.

It happened on Tuesday, August 3 at 5:40 p.m. on 190th Street in Fresh Meadows.

In the surveillance video, the man tears the flag off of the home and stomps on it before taking off on a scooter.



The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | NYC vaccine mandate: What you need to visit restaurants, gyms, venues
Everyone who enters restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues, and other businesses will need to be vaccinated.



Related topics:
fresh meadowsqueensnew york cityhate crimevandalismhate crime investigationflagssurveillance video
