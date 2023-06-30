  • Watch Now
New York assemblyman hurt after being knocked over by fleeing suspect in Queens

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, June 30, 2023 2:09AM
CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- A New York State assemblyman is recovering after a stolen car caused quite a scare at an event he was attending in Queens on Thursday.

Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubry had just spoken at the ribbon cutting for the Louis Armstrong House Museum in Corona when a stolen silver Hyundai slammed into barricades.

Witnesses say the driver then ran from the car and knocked over the 75-year-old assemblyman.

He was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police arrested the driver at the scene. Charges against him are pending.

In a tweet on Thursday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul wished Aubry a speedy recovery.

