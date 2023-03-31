Police in Queens are searching for 3 teens who were caught on camera smashing an angel statue outside a Queens church.

New photos of 3 teens who destroyed concrete angel at Queens church

HILLCREST, Queens (WABC) -- Police released new photos of the three teens who were caught on camera smashing a concrete statue of an angel belonging to a church in Queens.

The incident happened at The Holy Family Church in Hillcrest last Thursday just after 10 p.m.

Two of the teens hoisted the concrete angel over a short fence behind the church.

"Something sacred -- blessed mother, the angels, I don't understand it," said parishioner Richard Muri.

One carried it away while the third suspect recorded it on his phone.

The teens threw the statue to the ground twice, breaking off the angel's wings.

Police say the vandals caused an estimated $500 worth of damage.

Parishioners say the angel was special to them and the previous pastor.

"Oh, he'll be heartbroken, because those were his collection," said a parishioner named Sonia.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation.

