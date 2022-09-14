Victim of road rage incident in Forest Hills, Queens dies

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- The victim in a road rage shooting on the Horace Harding Expressway in Queens Saturday afternoon has died.

46-year-old Jamal Artis got into a fender bender with the suspect at 108th Street.

According to witness accounts to police, the suspect got of his Acura, opened fire and drove away on 108th Street.

Artis was discovered dead in his Chery Impala.

The suspect remains on the loose.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

