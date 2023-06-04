WATCH LIVE

Man shot in the thigh inside Queens restaurant

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, June 4, 2023 12:05AM
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after someone was shot inside a restaurant in Astoria, Queens.

A man in a red shirt and a black ski mask walked into the Boishakhi Restaurant on 29-14 36th Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

According to police, one person was struck in the thigh. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect is only described as an Asian male.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

