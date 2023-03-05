Suspect wanted in subway attack turns himself in to police

A suspect who was wanted in a beating on the subway has surrendered to police.

Statistics show transit crime dropped 9% for Feb. 2023 compared to the same time last year

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Police say the man who repeatedly punched Sharon Robinson, 40, has surrendered to police.

Investigators have not yet released the suspect's name.

On Friday, Robinson told Eyewitness News that back in January, the man approached her on a southbound N train and started tapping her on the shoulder.

Robinson says when she asked him to stop, he slugged her multiple times in the face.

