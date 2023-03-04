NYPD's latest stats do little to comfort subway attack victim despite falling crime numbers

NYPD's latest crime statistics can't quantify the fear that Sharon Robinson says she still carries everyday after being attacked on a Brooklyn N train. Morgan Norwood has more.

Statistics show transit crime dropped 9% for Feb. 2023 compared to the same time last year

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD's new statistics show crime is falling in New York, including murders, rapes, robberies, shootings and transit crime, but that's little consolation for one woman in Brooklyn who was beaten on a subway.

Sharon Robinson wasn't sure she would make it off the N train. She said she was scared for her life.

She hopped on the train late at night, headed home to Coney Island. Robinson took a seat in the last car, and that's when she says a man darted from the front of the train to the back.

"I was tapped on my shoulder by this person, asked me if I'm okay," she said. "I told him, I turned to him, I told him leave me alone. I didn't yell."

Those taps turned into jabs.

"Next thing you know, I got bussed right in the month, punched by this unknown male unprovoked," she said.

Robinson said her lip was swollen for days. She took photos as it began to heal.

The suspect, a young man, was seen in surveillance images dressed in all black with his mask up, but you can still make out a good bit of his face. The incident happened back in January and the NYPD is still searching for him.

Despite what happened to Robinson, the NYPD says subway crime is getting better and less frequent. Their new crime stats showed transit crime dropped 9% for February 2023 compared to the same time last year.

The NYPD says the slowdown is partially due to them ramping up patrols and assigning more officers to the subway.

But it's not just subway crime. All crime citywide dropped 5.6% overall.

When you break it down by type, there's been a decline in rapes, murders and shootings.

"And we're going to continue to do everything we can to continue to drive down those numbers," NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during an appearance on New York 1.

But crime stats can't quantify the fear that Robinson says she still carries everyday.

"I'm looking over my shoulder when I come out my door, also I don't ride that line of Detroit that train anymore," she said. "I'm just scared and tired. If I see somebody that fits his profile. I'm thinking, is this him?"

