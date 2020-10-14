52% of NYC students are enrolled in remote learning vs. in-person classes: DOE

According to the DOE, 52% of public school students are enrolled in remote learning instead of blended or in-person classes.
They say remote learning has increased 2% from last week.
RELATED | Hot spot COVID positivity rates down in NY, Cuomo says
Officials say the learning preference is the result of a survey as of Friday, October 9.
According to the data, more than 525,000 students have opted for remote learning.
However, the DOE says the results do not include students at approximately 124 schools in Brooklyn and Queens that have switched to full remote-learning for two weeks amid rising COVID cases in those areas.
Despite those restrictions, a school in Brooklyn on Tuesday blatantly violated the state's orders to remain closed, and Eyewitness News found hundreds of young children being dismissed from school -- many without masks.
