NYC election updates: Polls close in the NYC mayoral primary

Check here for NYC Primary Results NOTE: Ranked Choice Voting data will be published June 29th when released by the NYC Board of Elections
The polls have closed
The polls closed at 9 p.m., and although official results may not be known for weeks, each of the leading candidates for mayor held primary night events on Tuesday. Eyewitness News had reporters at each of the candidates' headquarters.
Other key races
The mayoral race is getting the majority of the attention on primary day, but virtually every major city office is up for grabs.
Joe Torres has more on the other key races including comptroller, public advocate and Manhattan district attorney:
Democrats campaign on primary day
For Eric Adams, it was personal. Ending one chapter in his life, hoping to write yet another as he voted with his family in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Adams had been planning a mayoral run for years and this was an emotional moment-invoking the memory of his upbringing and the challenges his late mother faced.
But with ranked choice voting, the outcome is far from guaranteed. Andrew Yang cautioned New Yorkers against expecting an immediate result, as he campaigned in The Bronx.
In a bold, strategic move, Yang has campaigned at times with former city sanitation Commissioner, Kathryn Garcia. She greeted her former workers at a sanitation garage in Upper Manhattan. And later campaigned on the Upper West Side.
Maya Wiley campaigned in the heart of Williamsburg this morning. Still struggling with her voice, but as confident as she has ever been.
Scott Stringer started the morning on the Upper West Side, while Ray McGuire was on the Upper East Side. And Shaun Donovan voted along with his sons in Brooklyn.
When will we know who wins NYC's mayoral primary?
New York City has instituted ranked choice voting for Tuesday's primary vote to determine the candidates in the race for mayor. But how long will it take for the results to be tabulated? It might take until July.
Who are the leading candidates for mayor?
The leading Democrats are Eric Adams, Kathryn Garcia, Andrew Yang, Maya Wiley, Shaun Donovan, Raymond McGuire, Dianne Morales and Scott Stringer.
The two leading Republicans are Fernando Mateo and Curtis Sliwa.
Most recent polls have suggested that Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is the favorite, getting ranked first by a little less than a quarter of likely voters. Other top contenders include civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley, former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who have been polling between 6 and 12 points behind.
What is ranked choice voting?
The concept is relatively simple: voters can rank up to five candidates in order of preference, instead of casting a vote for just one. You can mark a first choice candidate, second choice candidate, and so on up to your fifth choice candidate. If you prefer, you can still vote for just one candidate.
It's designed for those times you voted and thought: "I like more than one candidate on this ballot." Or maybe you concluded: "I really like Candidate A but I don't think he can win, so I'm going to vote for Candidate B because I think that person can beat Candidate C in the general election."
What other races are on the ballot?
New York City is also using the system in primaries for other municipal offices including city comptroller, borough president, and City Council. There is also a Democratic primary for Manhattan district attorney, but that race will not be decided by ranked choice voting since it is a state office, not a city office.
Watch the first in-person NYC mayoral debate
WABC-TV hosted the second debate for the New York City mayoral race and the first to take place in person earlier in June.
Click here for a recap of what the candidates had to say.
