FDNY rescues parking garage worker pinned between elevator and wall

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Worker pinned by car-hoisting elevator at Upper East Side parking garage

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The FDNY rescued a parking garage worker on the Upper East Side after he got pinned between an elevator and a wall.

When firefighters arrived at the garage on 73rd Street, he was pinned from the waist down by an elevator that hoists cars and was screaming in pain.

Firefighters carefully worked to cut the victim out of the metal using a saw, as a car hung precariously from the floor above onto the top of the elevator car.

The victim was put on a stretcher and taken to a waiting ambulance.



His condition is currently unknown.

ALSO READ | House on Long Island destroyed after massive fire
EMBED More News Videos

A house in Hampton Bays was completely destroyed in a fire.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper east sidenew york citymanhattanfdnyrescueelevator
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family dealing with pain after teen drowns while swimming in Queens
Police: Suspect wanted for 2 separate stabbings on 7 train
House on Long Island destroyed after massive fire
WATCH SUNDAY: National Puerto Rican Day Parade returns
Mo Donegal crosses finish line first at Belmont Stakes
NJ senior center residents evacuated after fire breaks out
Rangers eliminated after 2-1 loss to Lightning in Game 6
Show More
Mystery wolfman-like creature spotted near Texas zoo
March for Our Lives rally returns to Brooklyn
Women race through Central Park for 50th anniversary of NY Mini 10K
$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high
21-year-old man found shot to death inside Bronx playground
More TOP STORIES News