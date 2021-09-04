NYC opens 5 service centers for residents affected by Ida flood damage

NYC Emergency Management and NYC Department of Social Services made the announcement on Saturday.
The centers will open citywide to support individuals and families.
The five centers will open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and will provide people with in-person support and information on resources and services available.
State officials will be on-site to help people get critical services, including enrolling in public benefits and health insurance, housing, food assistance and mental health counseling.
"The flash flooding we experienced in New York City was devastating for many families," NYC Emergency Management Commissioner John Scrivani said. "To help New Yorkers navigate the various services and resources available to them, we have established a service center in each borough with assistance from our agency and nonprofit partners."
Officials are encouraging anyone affected to visit their local service center, call 311 or go online by visiting NYC.gov/ida.
Here's a list of locations that will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.:
-- Staten Island 80 Willowbrook Road, Staten Island, NY 10302 (I.S. 51)
-- Brooklyn - 71 Sullivan Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231 (P.S. 15)
-- Queens - 4602 47th Avenue, Woodside, NY 11377 (M.S. 125)
-- Manhattan - 215 W 114th Street, New York, NY 10026 (I.S. 88)
-- Bronx - 2365 Waterbury Avenue, Bronx, NY 10462 (P.S. /M.S. 194)
Services provided at the center include but are not limited to:
-- Department of Social Services will assist with enrollment in SNAP benefits, cash assistance, and public health insurance, and help connect people with emergency food assistance. English and Spanish speakers will be available to assist with enrollment.
-- Housing Preservation and Development be providing information about resources to homeowners and advise tenants how to proceed with getting an inspection if there was a lot of damage and they believe they cannot return.
-- Department for the Aging will assist in case management and senior employment.
-- Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs will assist with language and immigrant issues.
-- Small Business Services will assist small business owners who were impacted by the storm.
-- Referrals and information for pump out assistance for residents who still have standing water in their homes.
-- Department of Buildings will be able to answer questions from the public related to damaged structures, conducting repairs or renovations, and to provide guidance regarding the filing of construction projects with DOB.
-- Department of Health and Mental Hygiene will provide mental health counseling.
-- American Red Cross in Greater New York will assist in disaster relief management - including referrals, distribution of emergency supplies, and applying for assistance - and mental health counseling.
