EMT released from hospital after being stabbed by patient inside ambulance

An EMT who was stabbed inside an ambulance by a patient was released from Mount Sinai West.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An EMT has been released from the hospital after being stabbed several times by a patient in an ambulance.

Julia Fatum was met with cheers when she was wheeled out of Mount Sinai West on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old had been recovering after suffering an attack last week at the hands of a patient.

Authorities say Rudy Garcia, 48, pulled out a knife and stabbed Fatum in the leg, chest and arm.

Garcia was arrested and charged with three counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the FDNY, there have been 121 attacks on EMTs so far this year.

"Our members are used as practice punching bags and we need more police presence with us on a lot of these calls," said Oren Barzilay, president of EMS Local 2507, which represents 4,100 FDNY EMTs.

