4 injured in Bronx basement fire

LONGWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- The FDNY is investigating a fire that broke out in the basement of an apartment building in the Bronx.

Firefighters say flames started in the building on 1096 West Farms Road just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Four people were hurt - including a firefighter, but all of them are expected to be okay.

There is no word yet on what started the fire.

