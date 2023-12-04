Bronx fire that killed 1, injured 9 may have started with e-bike

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man was killed in a fire that may have started with an e-bike.

The flames erupted inside an apartment at the Bronx River Houses in Soundview just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

The 39-year-old man was found unresponsive and was taken to the hospital.

As many as nine others were injured, but not seriously.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but a burned e-bike was found inside the unit.

