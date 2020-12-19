3 dead, multiple injured including 2 firefighters in Queens house fire

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A massive fire that burned a three-story home has turned deadly in Queens.

The incident happened at 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning on 48th Ave in Elmhurst.

Officials say three people have died and four were injured, including two firefighters, in the overnight house fire.

One of the firefighters injured fell through a first floor into the basement -- he's expected to be okay.

FDNY says two men were able evacuate the home before the fire spread. They were taken to Elmhurst Hospital for smoke inhalation and evaluation.

