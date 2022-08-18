FDNY firefighter seriously injured during building fire in Queens

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Four people are recovering, including a firefighter with serious injuries, after a fire broke out in Queens Wednesday night.
FDNY officials say over 130 firefighters responded to a blaze at a one-story commercial building located at 111-06 Roosevelt Avenue in Corona just before 5:30 p.m.
They say the fire went to a third-alarm.
One firefighter suffered serious injuries. Two other firefighters and a civilian suffered minor injuries.
They were all taken to nearby hospitals.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
It was placed under control just after 7 p.m.
