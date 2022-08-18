  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

FDNY firefighter seriously injured during building fire in Queens

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
23 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Four people are recovering, including a firefighter with serious injuries, after a fire broke out in Queens Wednesday night.

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Four people are recovering, including a firefighter with serious injuries, after a fire broke out in Queens Wednesday night.

FDNY officials say over 130 firefighters responded to a blaze at a one-story commercial building located at 111-06 Roosevelt Avenue in Corona just before 5:30 p.m.

They say the fire went to a third-alarm.

ALSO READ | 24-year-old former basketball star gunned down on crowded Queens street

One firefighter suffered serious injuries. Two other firefighters and a civilian suffered minor injuries.

They were all taken to nearby hospitals.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It was placed under control just after 7 p.m.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.