Monument defaced with swastikas at Brooklyn Holocaust memorial

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after a monument was defaced at Holocaust Memorial Park in Brooklyn.

Someone used a permanent black marker to draw swastikas, curses, and graffiti in Russian.

The park is in Sheepshead Bay, where many Holocaust survivors relocated after WWII.

