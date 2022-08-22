  • Watch Now
Monument defaced with swastikas at Brooklyn Holocaust memorial

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
15 minutes ago
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after a monument was defaced at Holocaust Memorial Park in Brooklyn.

Someone used a permanent black marker to draw swastikas, curses, and graffiti in Russian.

The park is in Sheepshead Bay, where many Holocaust survivors relocated after WWII.

