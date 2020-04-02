Coronavirus News: Video shows NYC hospital overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients

The video shows all the rooms are filled. Usually, the halls are very neat and empty, but now there are patients everywhere because of the pandemic.
The hospital's emergency room is overflowing with patients and Governor Andrew Cuomo says this is just the beginning. Some of his models show the peak of crisis not hitting for several more weeks.
"What we're looking at now is the apex, the top of the curve, roughly at the end of April, which means another month of this," Cuomo said. "Our course for planning purposes is a moderate model, because in truth, the higher models, we don't even have a chance at meeting that capacity anyway."
There are plans to build another makeshift hospital at the Brooklyn cruise terminal. That's where 750 beds are planned to be ready by mid-April.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address