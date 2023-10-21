Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather in Brooklyn demanding peace, ceasefire overseas

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Waving their flags up high, pro-Palestinian protesters gathered with posters and drums to speak up for Palestine.

They came from all across the city to demand peace and ceasefire overseas.

"Generally I want peace, I think there are ways for parties to get through it through dialogue, instead of killing each other - that's the reason I'm here," said Shrihari Sathe.

The crowd grew throughout the afternoon, shutting down 5th Avenue in Bay Ridge. Police were on standby to make sure the protest was peaceful.

At Saturday's protest, it was not just the Palestinian community, it was also different members of other communities to voice the same message to free Palestine.

"As a Jewish person, I don't want the Jewish religion to be the reason for this occupation," said Olivia Morrow.

"Just treat the Palestinians as humans. They deserve every human right as any other civilians. Just treat a human as a human. That's all we're asking for," added Saba Tahir.

With tensions increasing overseas, protestors say there have to be other solutions than war.

"Israel has all of the resources and power to go against Palestine. They're left with way less resources, there's been way more deaths on the Palestinian's side. It's not a symmetrical situation," said another protester.

Protesters say they will continue to voice their opinions in order to bring harmony and to make sure no innocent people are killed.

WATCH: Eyewitness News Reporter Josh Einiger reports from Israel

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.