coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC's Fourth of July show will go on, de Blasio says

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City will go forward with Fourth of July celebrations, but in a way that is "safe and smart," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The mayor says he is working with the CEO of Macy's to figure out how the celebration could happen with fireworks.

"One way or another, the show will go on. One way or another we will celebrate the fourth of July in a very special way in New York City. Is definitely going to be fireworks. How we do them and where we do them, how we do that safe and keeps new yorkers healthy, a lot of questions to answer between now and then. Thank god, we know they are fireworks can be seen by new yorkers all over the city just looking out their window or from a fire escape or a roof. We have to do it in a way that is safe and smart. We will recognize distancing for quite a while. This is a day we cannot miss. It is a celebration that has to happen," Mayor de Blasio said.

The mayor said more details would be coming as we get closer to the Fourth of July.

He also thanked Macy's for their willingness to go forward.

"No one would have blamed them if they said, we cannot do it this year. But their spirit was come hell or high water, we will find a way to do this and do it the right way and the safe way," he said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicaljuly fourthcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalmacy'snyc newsfireworks
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
LIVE | Mayor de Blasio COVID-19 update
NYPD applauds doctors, nurses traveling home after helping in NYC
Plexiglass installed at MTA bus and subway locations
CDC director warns second wave could be worse
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Mayor de Blasio COVID-19 update
CDC director warns second wave could be worse
NYPD applauds doctors, nurses traveling home after helping in NYC
Person in California died of COVID-19 on Feb. 6
Cuomo: Comfort to depart, testing to increase
Celebrate Earth Day with a virtual stream
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
Show More
Yonkers cancels all city-sponsored events through June 30
Officer injured during arrest of car theft suspects in Queens
Congress set to pass $483B virus aid as Trump eyes next deal
UCB shuts doors for good in Hell's Kitchen
Gov. Cuomo promises regional reopening plan for state
More TOP STORIES News