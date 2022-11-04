2022 TCS New York City Marathon: Sunday street closures announced. Here's what drivers need to know

TCS New York City Marathon Broadcast to be Available in More Than 530 Million Homes Around the World on Sunday, November 6

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The 2022 TCS NYC Marathon will weave through all five boroughs of New York City and that means streets across the city will be closed Sunday.

Here's what drivers need to know.

Bronx street closures

The following streets will be closed from 7 AM to 6 PM:

135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and Morris Avenue 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge 140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider Avenue Alexander Avenue between 135th Street and 138th Street Morris Avenue between 138th Street and 140th Street Rider Avenue between 140th Street and 138th Street

Brooklyn street closures

The following streets will be closed from 7 AM to 6 PM:

4th Avenue between 92nd Street and Flatbush Avenue 6th Avenue between 74th and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway 7th Avenue between 74th and 79th Street 74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue 92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue 94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue (North-bound) Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (North Bound) Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuiness Boulevard Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue McGuiness Boulevard between Greenpoint Avenue and 48th Avenue Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan street closures

The following streets will be closed from 7 AM to 6 PM:

1st Avenue between 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge 5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street 5th Avenue between 139th Street and 124th Street 59th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue 90th Street between 5th Ave and East Drive (Central Park South-bound) 120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue 124th Street between Madison Avenue and Mount Morris Park West Broadway between W 60th and W 65th Streets Central Park Driveway Central Park South between 5th Ave and 8th Ave (Central Park West) East Drive between 90th Street and Central Park South Mount Morris Park West between 124th Street between 120th Street West Drive (To Finish at Tavern on the Green)

The following streets will be closed from 5:30 AM to 6:30 PM

61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway 63rd Street between Central Park West and Broadway 64th Street between Central Park West and Broadway 65th Street between Central Park West and Broadway 66th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 67th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 69th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 70th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue Broadway between Columbus Circle & West 65th Streets. Central Park West & Columbus Circle Central Park West between 59th Street and 81 Street Central Park West between West 77 Street and West 81 Street

Queens street closures

The following streets will be closed from 7 AM to 6 PM:

10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive 23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North 44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street 48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street

Staten Island street closures

The following streets will be closed from 7 AM to 6 PM:

Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue Lily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and McClean Avenue McClean Avenue between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road

Bridge and Higway closures

Manhattan and Bronx Bridges:

Madison Avenue Bridge: 7:30 AM to 6 PM Willis Avenue Bridge: 7:30 AM to 6 PM

Manhattan and Queens Bridges:

Ed Koch (Queensboro) Bridge (lower level): 6:30 AM to 4:45 PM

Brooklyn to Queens Bridges:

Pulaski Bridge (southbound): 7 AM to 6 PM

Brooklyn Highways:

Brooklyn Queens Expressway (Southbound) between Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street: 7 AM to 6 PM

Brooklyn to Staten Island Bridges:

Verrazano-Narrows Bridge:

Upper Level (both ways): 11:30 PM (Nov. 5) through 4 PM (Nov. 6) Lower Level (both ways): 6:30 AM to 2 PM Midpoint: 11:30 PM (Nov. 5) through 4 PM (Nov. 6) Bridge Exit to 92nd Street: 11:30 PM (Nov. 5) through 4 PM (Nov. 6)

Central Park closures

Central Park Transverse Roads are closed to weekend traffic. The 86th Street Transverse Road will remain open.

No buses will be allowed to cross 5th Avenue during the race.

The following road closures will be in effect on Sunday, November 6:

65th Street Transverse Road will be closed from 12 AM to 8 PM. 79th Street Transverse Road will be closed from 8:30 AM to 7:30 PM. 96th Street Transverse Road will be closed from 8:30 AM to 7:30 PM.

HOW TO WATCH THE TCS NEW YORK CITY MARATHON

Marathon Day in New York is coming up November 6th! The TCS New York City Marathon will be broadcast to more than 530 million homes around the world, with a Spanish language broadcast being produced nationwide for the first time by ESPN.

WABC-TV and ESPN2 have been home to the award-winning broadcast of the world's largest marathon since 2013.

It will be the first Spanish-language broadcast of any marathon to air on ESPN Deportes, airing live on ESPN3 and the App from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and then will re-air on ESPN Deportes from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. EST.

Joining the talent team for this year's domestic broadcast will be five-time TCS New York City Marathon champion and 13-time Paralympic medalist Kurt Fearnley and running reporter Chris Chavez. Fearnley will be in the broadcast booth as a race analyst for all four professional divisions, and Chavez will make his broadcast debut on the men's moto. John Anderson, Lewis Johnson, three-time Olympian and former American record-holder Deena Kastor, Sage Steele, and Olympian Carrie Tollefson will round out the national talent.

The group will be joined by a talented array of reporters at the start, finish, along the course, and in the sky, including ABC7's Eyewitness News reporters Ryan Field, Sam Ryan, Anthony Johnson, Kemberly Richardson, Michelle Charlesworth, Lee Goldberg, Brittany Bell, and Josh Einiger.

The broadcast, produced in coordination with 45 Live and distributed by IMG, will air on ABC7/WABC-TV and ESPN2 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST. Pre-race coverage from Fort Wadsworth begins at 7:00 a.m. EST.

The race will also stream live on the ESPN App nationally from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST.

Pre-race and continuing coverage will also be streamed live nationally on ESPN3 (accessible on the ESPN App and ESPN.com) from 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ESPN3 will present a view of the finish line from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.

A two-hour encore presentation of the race broadcast will air on ABC affiliates around the country from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.

The international broadcast will include three-time TCS New York City Marathon champion and four-time British Olympian Paula Radcliffe providing race analysis, alongside veteran track and field commentator Paul Swangard.

International broadcast partners secured by IMG for the race include: FloSports (Australia, Canada, United Kingdom), ESPN Brasil (Brazil), SMG Sports (China), Eurosport (Pan Europe, Pan Asia, India), L'Equipe (France), RAI (Italy), TV Asahi (Japan), Sky Mexico (Mexico), NOS (Netherlands), Sky (New Zealand), SuperSport (Sub-Saharan Africa), ESPN International (South America), and TVE and TV3 (Spain).