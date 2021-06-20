Up Close: Former NYC mayoral candidates discuss primary election

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The primary election in New York City is Tuesday.A number of seats are open, from city council to district attorney.However, the biggest race everyone is talking about is who will become the 110th mayor of the nation's largest city.The primary is the big focus because it is likely -- more than likely -- that whoever wins the Democratic primary will become the next mayor in November. That's because Democrats outnumber Republicans more than 6.5 to 1.Three people who ran for mayor and didn't make it join us including Christine Quinn, Mark Green and Fernando Ferrer.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.