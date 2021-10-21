NYC Mayoral Debate 2021: Adams, Sliwa face off on WABC-TV

Democratic candidate Eric Adams and Republican counterpart Curtis Sliwa faced off with just a week to go before Election Day.
DEBATE RECAP | Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa meet final New York City mayoral debate
The two men running to become New York City's next mayor offered starkly different visions about how to lead the nation's largest city out of the pandemic.
WATCH | NYC mayoral candidates address vaccine mandates for children:
They took the stage one last time before the election on November 2 and hoped to sway voters who are still undecided.
WABC-TV co-hosted the debate with the League of Women Voters of NYC, Univision 41 Nueva York, Hispanic Federation, and NAACP NYS Conference.
Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter moderated the debate.
WATCH | Candidates weigh in on current NYC mayor's successes, failures:
