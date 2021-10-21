nyc mayor

NYC Mayoral Debate 2021: Adams, Sliwa face off on WABC-TV

With one week to go before Election Day, things got fiery between Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa.
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

REPLAY: NYC mayoral debate

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The second and final debate for the New York City mayoral race took place at WABC-TV Studios on Tuesday night.

Democratic candidate Eric Adams and Republican counterpart Curtis Sliwa faced off with just a week to go before Election Day.



DEBATE RECAP | Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa meet final New York City mayoral debate

The two men running to become New York City's next mayor offered starkly different visions about how to lead the nation's largest city out of the pandemic.

WATCH | NYC mayoral candidates address vaccine mandates for children:
EMBED More News Videos

Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa get into a fiery argument over how they would address vaccine mandates for children in public schools.



They took the stage one last time before the election on November 2 and hoped to sway voters who are still undecided.

WABC-TV co-hosted the debate with the League of Women Voters of NYC, Univision 41 Nueva York, Hispanic Federation, and NAACP NYS Conference.

Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter moderated the debate.

WATCH | Candidates weigh in on current NYC mayor's successes, failures:
EMBED More News Videos

When it comes to the current New York City mayor's successes and failures, Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa have vastly different opinions.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citynew york city politicseric adamsdebateelectionselectionmayor bill de blasionyc mayor
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NYC MAYOR
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Eric Adams is elected New York City mayor
Last day of campaigning in NYC mayoral election
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News