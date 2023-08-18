Extra Time: Battle emerges between NYC, state over flow of migrants

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have the latest on the battle emerging between New York state and New York City over the flow of migrants arriving in our area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have the latest on the battle emerging between New York state and New York City over the flow of migrants arriving in our area.

Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul are straining to stay on the same page when it comes to tackling the migrant crisis.

Political expert and consultant Hank Sheinkopf joins the show to break it all down.

It comes amid a plea from New York City's health commissioner and the head of the CDC to get your kids vaccinated heading into the new school year. City schools open three weeks from Thursday.

One of the challenges facing the schools this is year is the influx of new migrant children and how to make sure they are properly vaccinated.

Here are the other major headlines from Thursday's show:

Reimagining vacant office spaces

A series of proposals aim to transform vacant office spaces across New York City into housing. The plans outlined by Mayor Adams on Thursday would update zoning rules and deliver strategies to help building owners fast-track the conversion process. The goal is to turn empty offices into 20,000 new units. City leaders say the office conversions will help reimagine and revitalize business districts.

The rise and fall of former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani

A former spokesperson for Rudy Giuliani opens up about the complicated career of New York City's ex-mayor.

Doctor discusses concerns about flesh-eating bacteria

There's a disturbing warning about a flesh-eating bacteria linked to three deaths in our area. Two people died in Connecticut, and one in Suffolk County, Long Island. The sickness can be caused by eating raw oysters or swimming in saltwater. All three victims have one thing in common. Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager spoke with Northwell Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Bruce Hirsch about just how concerned folks should be.

