Mayor Adams to make asylum seekers announcement as NYC spends $4.6M on migrants per day

New York City will get a portion of $8 million in federal funding from FEMA, but the city has not applied for the money as of now. Janice Yu reports.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams is set to make an announcement Tuesday related to the state of the migrant crisis in New York City.

During a city council hearing on Monday, Adams said city services are already impacted by the amount of money being given to aid asylum seekers without more help from the federal government.

Costs may be adding up, but New York City won't be getting any more federal money this fiscal year.

The city is spending about $364 a day for every migrant household, which adds up to about $4.6 million in a single day.

The state budget sets aside about a billion dollars to help with the migrant crisis. New York City will get a portion of $8 million in federal funding from FEMA, but the city has not applied for the money as of now.

Adams argues it's not nearly enough when projections show the city could end up spending $1.4 billion on the migrant crisis this fiscal year, and double that the next fiscal year.

"We need a real decompressive strategy. We need help from the federal government, help from the state. I am abiding by the law. And I'm sure there's no one who would tell me to break the law ," Adams said.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is considering reinstating a policy that would detain migrant families who cross the border illegally. A DHS spokesperson says no decisions have been made as they prepare for title 42 to lift.

Adams will be making his announcement at 10 a.m.

ALSO READ| Police arrest suspect in rape of woman on the Upper West Side

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.