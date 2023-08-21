Floyd Bennett Field to be used to house asylum seekers in Brooklyn, Hochul announces

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn can now be used to house asylum seekers.

The lease was signed Monday afternoon as soon as it was approved by federal authorities.

However, Governor Hochul said while the federal government approved this use, the state will likely pay for the facility.

This is on top of the $20 million the state is providing to New York City to help the more than 30,000 asylum seekers.

The money will help connect migrants with case management services to speed the process of exiting the shelter and, when necessary, filing asylum claims.

The ultimate goal of these social services, Hochul said, is to support asylum seekers as they attain legal work status, exit the shelter system and begin independent living.

"The path out of this crisis is work authorization," Governor Hochul said. "New York has always welcomed immigrants and new arrivals - and getting asylum seekers on track to work authorization will help them become self-sufficient and come out of the shadows. New York State has provided significant humanitarian aid for more than a year, and we're committed to continuing to support the City in managing this ongoing crisis."

The state has also committed $1.5 billion to support the city's efforts to shelter asylum seekers and has deployed more than 1,800 members of the New York National Guard to provide logistical and operational support at city-run shelters, the state said in a press release.

