Janice Yu has more on the expected announcement from George Santos on the migrant crisis from Bellerose.

Santos to speak out against psychiatric center in Queens being used to house migrants

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Congressman George Santos is expected to speak out Tuesday about what he calls a tent city in his district.

He's against the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center campus in Queens being used to house migrants.

There's also a new look at how New Yorkers feel about the ongoing migrant crisis.

According to a Sienna College poll, 58% of New Yorkers say the flow of migrants should be slowed, rather than working to assimilate them.

There is some good news when it comes to housing options for migrants.

A big emergency shelter will be opening soon on federal property.

The state has received the green light from the federal government to use Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn.

This land is owned by the Department of Interior and the approval comes after months back and forth between the state and the federal government.

This location will be able to house up to 2,500 people.

Governor Kathy Hochul says having many people in one location is beneficial to making sure migrants are getting the help they need from caseworkers to apply for asylum.

"For the large scale sites, this is why keeping people together in large scale congregate settings, the case management is a lot easier than trying to track down people that are all over place," Hochul said. "When you have 2,000 people together you can make it go a lot faster."

Governor Hochul also announced the state would provide an additional $20 million to specifically help migrants fill out asylum applications.

