How new rules for bus companies bringing migrants to NYC will be enforced

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In just under 12 hours - the new rules for bus companies bringing migrants to New York City will go into effect. Members of the mayor's senior staff on Thursday afternoon clarified how it will be enforced.

"Everyone is expected to comply with the order and if they don't the NYPD is charged with enforcement," said Lisa Zornberg.

The four-page executive order issued Wednesday by Mayor Adams requires a minimum 32-hour notice via a designated email address, restricts drop-offs to Port Authority Monday-Friday between 8:30 a.m. and noon and also says the bus companies are required to produce a manifest of everyone on board.

In response, Governor Greg Abbott's office issued a written statement that reads, in part, "They are now going to extreme lengths to avoid fulfilling their self-declared sanctuary city promises."

"There was a period of time when we were in better coordination with some of the bus companies. They would reach out to us and give us information. Since Texas has consolidated those operations and they're not handling it, we no longer have that flow of information," said Mayor Adams' Chief of Staff Camille Joseph Varlack.

Major cities - now collaborating on the most effective ways to manage the influx of migrants, with New York adopting the new bus rules from the City of Chicago. Chicago is taking the lead from New York and is imposing a 60-dat limit for shelter stays.

"I'm glad our teams have been able to share lessons learned from where and what they are doing," said Mayor Adams.

Chicago's ban on unscheduled drop-off enacted earlier this month is now being passed in many of its suburbs - after Texas started to divert buses carrying migrants outside of Chicago to circumvent the new law.

