Police searching for missing teen swimmer in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- Police are searching for a missing swimmer in the water at Jacob Riis Park in Queens.

The male teen was reported missing just before 8 p.m. Friday.

NYPD Aviation, Harbor Units, and Scuba Team are on the scene searching for the victim.

This is the second missing swimmer in two days. On Thursday, a teen went missing in the waters off Coney Island. As of Friday night he was still missing.

Jacob Riis Park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Lifeguards are on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

