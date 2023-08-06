MTA now selling 50th anniversary of hip hop commemorative MetroCards featuring LL Cool J, Pop Smoke

The MTA is now selling 50th Anniversary of hip hop commemorative MetroCards.

The limited edition versions of the transportation fare payment cards went on sale Saturday.

MetroCards featuring LL Cool J, who grew up in Queens, are available for purchase on a first come, first serve basis from vending machines at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue station on the E, F, M, and R subway lines.

Meanwhile, MetroCards featuring Pop Smoke, who was born and raised in Brooklyn, are on sale at the Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway station on the L line and at the New Lots Avenue station on the 3 line.

The MTA says just 40,000 MetroCards featuring the two New York hip-hop icons will be sold.

The agency says 40,000 more MetroCards featuring Rakim, who grew up on Long Island, and Cam'ron, who was born and raised in East Harlem, will be available later this month systemwide.

The cards are being made available as part of a collaboration with Universal Music Enterprises and Hip Hop At 50 - Honoring 50 Years of Hip Hop: A Legacy of Rhythm, Revolution, and Soul.

